Offaly TD criticises Government inaction on post office report

Offaly TD Carol Nolan, who is Sinn Féin spokesperson on Community and Rural Development has called on the Government to make a commitment to implement the recommendations of the Report on the Future of the Post Office Network in full.

The local TD raised the matter today under the Order of Business in the Dáil.

She pointed out that the Programme for Government makes a commitment that the ‘new Government will act swiftly on the recommendations of the Post Office Business Development Group.



“We saw over the summer that the Irish Postmaster’s Union has withdrawn from talks with An Post and have refused to implement the new smart account,” Deputy Nolan said.



Pointing to reports that An Post is considering closing as many as 600 post offices, many in rural areas, Deputy Nolan said that the action by the Irish Postmasters “is borne out of huge frustration at the lack of interest by this Government in securing the post office network.”



“I am asking the Taoiseach - what action has been taken by this Government to address the concerns of the postmasters? What action has been taken to implement the Kerr Report?,” Deputy Nolan said.



“I am calling on this Government to address the concerns of postmasters by establishing a comprehensive five year plan for the development of the post office network and to make a firm commitment to implement all the recommendations of the Kerr Report.”