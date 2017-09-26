Geashill is Offaly's Tidiest Town again

Geashill has once again claimed the title as Offaly's Tidiest Town in the 2017 Super Valu Tidy Towns Awards.

And there was an added bonus for the Offaly Village as it also picked up the 'Let’s Get Buzzing Local Authority Pollinator Award' in the Small Town Category.

Geashill increased its score again this year going from 320 in 2016 to 325 in 2017.

Clonbullogue received a score of 322 and received a Highly Commended Award.

Tullamore, recently named as Ireland's Cleanest Town, was Commended while Pullough picked up an Endeavour Award.

Here are the scores for all the areas in Offaly who took part in Tidy Towns this year



Category A

Cadamstown 303

Belmont 280

Killeigh 253

Horseleap 244

Category B

Geashill 325

Clonbullogue 322

Tubber 318

Ballycumber 306

Crinkle 292

Rhode 284

Shinrone 282

Kinnitty 277

Moneygall 276

Pullough 271

Walsh Island 266

Mucklagh 257

Category C

Daingean 295

Ferbane 292

Banagher 291



Category D

Birr 303





Category E

Edenderry 282

Category F

Tullamore 319