Geashill is Offaly's Tidiest Town again
Geashill has once again claimed the title as Offaly's Tidiest Town in the 2017 Super Valu Tidy Towns Awards.
And there was an added bonus for the Offaly Village as it also picked up the 'Let’s Get Buzzing Local Authority Pollinator Award' in the Small Town Category.
Geashill increased its score again this year going from 320 in 2016 to 325 in 2017.
Clonbullogue received a score of 322 and received a Highly Commended Award.
Tullamore, recently named as Ireland's Cleanest Town, was Commended while Pullough picked up an Endeavour Award.
Here are the scores for all the areas in Offaly who took part in Tidy Towns this year
Category A
Cadamstown 303
Belmont 280
Killeigh 253
Horseleap 244
Category B
Geashill 325
Clonbullogue 322
Tubber 318
Ballycumber 306
Crinkle 292
Rhode 284
Shinrone 282
Kinnitty 277
Moneygall 276
Pullough 271
Walsh Island 266
Mucklagh 257
Category C
Daingean 295
Ferbane 292
Banagher 291
Category D
Birr 303
Category E
Edenderry 282
Category F
Tullamore 319
