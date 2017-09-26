Gardai investigating a series of burglaries across Offaly

Gardai are investigating a series of burglaries across Offaly that have taken place recently.

The crimes have been primarily in the Birr and Ferbane Sub Districts and each have a similar modus operandi with cash and jewellery being the main items stolen.

Two break ins took place on Saturday evening in Ferbane between 5pm and 10pm. One break in was in St Cynoc's Terrace with the other taking place on the Athlone Road. The suspects are four males travelling in a dark coloured car, possibly a Volvo.

Other similar crimes were reported on Friday, September 15.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to contact Birr Garda Station on (057) 916 9710 or any Garda Station