Local Property Tax rates to remain unchanged in Offaly

Despite a recommendation by the County Council Executive to raise the rates of Local Property Tax in Offaly by 15%, the rate will remain the same in 2018.

A Fine Gael proposal to up the rate by 10% was voted down. The proposal would have generated close to half a million euro in extra revenue for the local authority.

The rate in Laois was recently raised by 10%.

The valuation of properties was set in 2013 and this valuation applies until November 2019.