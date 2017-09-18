Extra accommodation announced for four Offaly schools

Offaly Fine Gael TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has today welcomed the announcement by the Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton TD that approval has been granted for extra accommodation for four primary schools across Offaly.

“I am delighted that the Minister has approved two new resources rooms for St Mary’s National School in Pullough, two new classrooms for Killeigh National School, three classrooms for the Early Intervention Unit at Scoil Chartaigh Naofa in Rahan and one new classroom for the ASD unit at Scoil Bhríde in Clara.

This funding announcement and approval is very positive news for the staff and students in the four Offaly schools.

“Since Fine Gael took office in 2011, over €38 million has been invested in new buildings and extensions in primary schools across Offaly. This much needed investment was made by Government during the worst recession this country has experienced," Marcella said.

“This continued investment in primary education in Offaly indicates the Government’s commitment to education and providing the additional quality accommodation needed to cater for the growing number of school-going children."

"The economy has now recovered and it is anticipated that there will be a balanced budget this year for the first time in many years. The Government is committed to using the additional resources at its disposal to invest in our education infrastructure.”

