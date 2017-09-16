Tullamore Credit Union hosts Tidy Tullamore Awards

Local community groups & business owners were out in force at the annual Tidy Tullamore Awards evening, hosted by Tullamore Credit Union Ltd.

2017 saw a total of 91 entrants participating in the wider Tullamore area.

SEE ALSO: Tullamore named Ireland's cleanest town

The now annual presentation evening is dedicated to acknowledging the hard work by various voluntary groups over the summer months, who quietly go about maintaining their villages, businesses & residential areas.

Speakers on the night included Tullamore Credit Union Chairperson Patrick Doheny, Vice Chairman Fra Mollen, Martina Martin Director, Cathaoirleach Offaly County Council Liam Quinn, Tullamore Credit Union Member Services Development Manager Caroline Collins and Ray Carroll, Chairperson of the Tullamore Tidy Towns Committee.

Tidy Tullamore judges noted the high standards achieved by all involved. The Municipal District of Tullamore and Tullamore Chamber of Commerce were applauded for their work in the Tullamore town area.

Tullamore Credit Union Chairman Patrick Doheny took the opportunity to acknowledge Tullamore’s success in achieving first place in the Irish Business Against Litter competition in September 2017 after being selected top of the 40 towns and cities which participated.

The following groups & businesses were presented with awards by Tullamore Credit Union Chairperson Patrick Doheny.



Business Awards

Best Traditional Shopfront: Hanlons Butchers

Bronze Business Awards: Leavy’s Centra

Silver Business Award: The Office Centre

Gold Business Award: K & G for kids

Rural Villages

Bronze Village Award Joint winners: Daingean and Pullough

Silver Village Award:Walsh Island

Gold Village Award: Geashill

Rural Estates

3rd Place: Beechmount Park Mucklagh

2nd Place: Brosna View & St Manchans

1st Place: Meadowcourt Daingean

Residential Public Road or Area

3rd Place: Healing Garden, Friends of the Hospital

2nd Place: Davitt St

1st Place: National Learning Centre & Rehab Care

Best School Garden

Geashill NS

Small Estates

2nd Place Joint winners: Lann Elo and Tihilly

1st Place: Limefield

Medium Estate

3rd Place: Knockowen

2nd Place: Thornsberry

1st Place: Ashley Court / Clonminch Ave

Large Estate

3rd Place: Hophill / The Cedars

2nd Place: Arden Vale

1st Place: Chancery Park

Special Awards

The Community Spirit Award

Kilbrook

Excellence Award

Whitehall

Environmental Award

Arbutus Court

Overall Winner Tidy Tullamore 2017

Glenfircal