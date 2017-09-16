Tullamore Credit Union hosts Tidy Tullamore Awards
A number of areas an business in and around Tullamore have picked up their awards
All the winners at the Tullamore Credit Union Tidy Tullamore Awards
Local community groups & business owners were out in force at the annual Tidy Tullamore Awards evening, hosted by Tullamore Credit Union Ltd.
2017 saw a total of 91 entrants participating in the wider Tullamore area.
SEE ALSO: Tullamore named Ireland's cleanest town
The now annual presentation evening is dedicated to acknowledging the hard work by various voluntary groups over the summer months, who quietly go about maintaining their villages, businesses & residential areas.
Speakers on the night included Tullamore Credit Union Chairperson Patrick Doheny, Vice Chairman Fra Mollen, Martina Martin Director, Cathaoirleach Offaly County Council Liam Quinn, Tullamore Credit Union Member Services Development Manager Caroline Collins and Ray Carroll, Chairperson of the Tullamore Tidy Towns Committee.
Tidy Tullamore judges noted the high standards achieved by all involved. The Municipal District of Tullamore and Tullamore Chamber of Commerce were applauded for their work in the Tullamore town area.
Tullamore Credit Union Chairman Patrick Doheny took the opportunity to acknowledge Tullamore’s success in achieving first place in the Irish Business Against Litter competition in September 2017 after being selected top of the 40 towns and cities which participated.
The following groups & businesses were presented with awards by Tullamore Credit Union Chairperson Patrick Doheny.
Business Awards
Best Traditional Shopfront: Hanlons Butchers
Bronze Business Awards: Leavy’s Centra
Silver Business Award: The Office Centre
Gold Business Award: K & G for kids
Rural Villages
Bronze Village Award Joint winners: Daingean and Pullough
Silver Village Award:Walsh Island
Gold Village Award: Geashill
Rural Estates
3rd Place: Beechmount Park Mucklagh
2nd Place: Brosna View & St Manchans
1st Place: Meadowcourt Daingean
Residential Public Road or Area
3rd Place: Healing Garden, Friends of the Hospital
2nd Place: Davitt St
1st Place: National Learning Centre & Rehab Care
Best School Garden
Geashill NS
Small Estates
2nd Place Joint winners: Lann Elo and Tihilly
1st Place: Limefield
Medium Estate
3rd Place: Knockowen
2nd Place: Thornsberry
1st Place: Ashley Court / Clonminch Ave
Large Estate
3rd Place: Hophill / The Cedars
2nd Place: Arden Vale
1st Place: Chancery Park
Special Awards
The Community Spirit Award
Kilbrook
Excellence Award
Whitehall
Environmental Award
Arbutus Court
Overall Winner Tidy Tullamore 2017
Glenfircal
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on