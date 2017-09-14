Offaly woman killed in tragic Cork crash

An Offaly woman has been named as the victim of a fatal Cork road crash, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon, September 13.

Annette Carlos (nee Feehan), who was in her 60s, was cycling on the N28 Cork/Ringaskiddy road when she was in collision with a tractor, sustaining serious injuries.

Gardaí are now investigating the crash which happened on Wednesday afternoon at 1pm. Her body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem examination was due to take place. The driver of the tractor was uninjured.

Annette was living in Cobh, but was originally from Banagher, Co. Offaly, and is deeply regretted by her husband Michael, and children Marc, Nikki, Michael and Aideen.

She was also a loving grandmother and friend to many in the locality.

Annette was the daughter of Eileen and the late Martin Feehan.

Her body will be reposing at her home at Ard Grainmhar, Lake Road, Cobh on this Friday, September 15 from 5pm with rosary at 7pm.

Reception into St. Colman's Cathedral on Saturday, September 16, at 9.30am for 10am. Requiem Mass followed by cremation at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy.

