Offaly supplier sees product hit Lidl shelves in 'Best of Irish' initiative

An Offaly supplier has been listed among the winners of a Lidl programme to showcase the very best of Irish produce on its shelves.

Last May, Lidl called out to Irish food and drink suppliers across the country to apply to their brand new Supplier Development Programme, Kick Start, a programme designed to give small suppliers the chance to supply Lidl with a guaranteed volume of their products for a limited edition ‘Best of Ireland’ food promotion in September 2017.

The response was phenomenal with over 450 different products entered by suppliers across the country.

After careful consideration, Lidl has selected 54 exciting, new Irish suppliers to work with on the ‘Best of Ireland’ food promotion which will see over 71 products go on sale in all 152 Lidl stores across the Republic of Ireland from September 11 for a limited period while stocks last. The range is vast and covers everything from artisan Irish cheeses, gourmet chocolate chip & honeycomb sausages and gluten-free beef burgers to Greek style frozen yoghurt, gourmet marshmallows and premium granola.

Spiced with Love, is an Offaly supplier taking part in the Lidl development programme and is supplying Lidl stores nationwide with spice kits in a variety of flavours, to include Butter Chicken, Sri Lankan Spice and Mexican flavour. Spiced with Love is the brainchild of founder Nessa McManus, a self-professed foodie who was convinced into this venture after a friend complimented her Asian cooking skills.

All suppliers that were selected to be part of the Lidl Kick Start Supplier Development Programme have attended a series of free, comprehensive seminars which guided them through the process and taught them skills to help grow their business ahead of their products going on sale at Lidl.

The seminars were carried out by panel of industry experts from Lidl Ireland and Bord Bia and included topics around quality control, packaging, marketing & PR and brand building.

Liam Casey, Commercial Director at Lidl Ireland commented: "We have chosen to work with a selection of Ireland’s best suppliers and look forward to offering our customers the very best of Irish food and drink through our Best of Ireland food promotion which commences on September 11. The new portfolio of products builds on our already strong Irish supply base and expands our current network of over 200 Irish suppliers.”

Lidl’s ‘Best of Irish’ Food promotion launched in all 152 Lidl stores nationwide on September 11 and will be available while stocks last. So get out and try Nessa's Spiced with Love range!

You can find out more about her products at www.spicedwithlove.com.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.