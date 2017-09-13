1,000 Offaly students to receive Junior Cert results today

1,086 students will receive their Junior Cert results across Offaly today.

533 girls and 553 boys sat the junior State exams in June, largely in line with the number that sat them in 2016 (1,050).

This is the first year that the new Framework for Junior Cycle has been in place for students, affecting just one subject, the English paper.

The assessment and grading systems for the subject have changed as a result, meaning six grade descriptors have replaced the usually alphabetical grading system. These new descriptors run along the Distinction and Merit format.

The marks for English take into account a continuous assessment element completed by students throughout the Junior Cycle, as well as the end of year written exam.

This year saw more students taking on higher level maths and Irish than ever before.

The results will be available from schools over the course of the day and online at examinations.ie from 4pm.

