Unusual trailer stolen in Offaly

Gardaí are investigating after an expensive trailer was stolen from a property in Offaly in recent days.

The Ifor Williams trailer stolen from the Lumcloon cross area near Cloghan, Co. Offaly, between Friday, September 9 and this morning, September 12.

The trailer is unique in that it is 7ft high, a feature unusual for the model. It is a double axle 12 x 6 trailer.

Anyone with information about the trailer can contact Cloghan Garda Station on (090) 645 7102 or Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 932 7600.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.