Family-run Offaly company named one of top Irish brands

The Offaly owned and run dairy company Glenisk has been named as one of the top Irish brands in a newly released report from Checkout, the most influential publication for the grocery retail and FMCG sector in Ireland.

Glenisk, owned by the Cleary family from Killeigh, was named at No. 27 on a list dominated by household brands from home and abroad available in the Irish marketplace.

This ranking represents Glenisks best performance ever on the list, showing the growing nature of the business.

Glenisk, based beside the Cleary family farm in Killeigh, has been producing organic yogurt and milks for more than sixteen years, promoting and working towards a vision of an 'organic Ireland.'

Irish brands have once again proven to be strong performers in the Irish grocery market, holding on to high places on the Checkout Top 100 Brands listings, produced in association with Nielsen.

While global soft drinks giant, Coca-Cola has held on to the No.1 spot for the 13th year in a row, the top 10 is dominated by Irish brands, such as Avonmore (3rd), Brennans (4th), and Tayto (6th).

Other Irish brands performing well on this year’s list include, Dairygold (15), Pat The Baker (19), and Club (20). Barrys continues to lead the Tea category at 21, ahead of Lyons at 31, while Keelings and Glenisk make it to 26 and 27 respectively.

“In a competitive grocery landscape, Irish brands continue to perform incredibly well,” commented Jenny Whelan, Editor, Checkout.

“Consumer confidence in Ireland is on the rise, and even though the market remains promotion-heavy, it is clear that they are willing to trade up for the brands that gain their trust.”

The Checkout Top 100 Brands is based on branded value sales across the Irish grocery sector, making it the most accurate barometer of the biggest selling brands in the marketplace. Nielsen measures the sales performance of over 6,500 brands from over 200 product classes in compiling the report.

You can find out more on www.checkout.ie.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.