Wind and rain to hit Offaly in coming days

The Offaly weather is set to turn blustery and wet over the coming days, despite a mainly dry start to Tuesday in many areas.

Cloud is set to thicken this afternoon, bringing showers and later persistent rain in the evening across the county.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees Celsius in mostly moderate southwest breezes. Much of the wind this evening will hit the south of the country.

Tuesday night will bring a danger of some very strong and squally northwesterly winds, although the worst of these conditions will hit coastal areas.

Scattered showers will spread to Offaly and bring with them temperature of between 8-9 degrees overnight.

Wednesday will be a cool, bright and breezy day. Mostly dry at first, with good sunny spells, but some heavy showers are likely in the afternoon yet again in moderate to fresh but gusty westerly winds.

Highest temperatures of 14 or 15 degrees possibly 16 degrees Celsius locally.

