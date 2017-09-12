Car targeted by thieves in broad daylight in Offaly

Gardaí in Tullamore are investigating after a car was broken into when parked up at Tullamore Town Park.

The incident occurred at around 4.30pm on Monday, September 11.

A phone and wallet were stolen from the vehicle and gardaí are now looking into the matter.

The couple at the centre of the theft have taken to social media to appeal for the return of the phone.

They wrote: "We don't care about the wallet or phone but the SD card in the phone contains over 3,000 photographs, including ones of our daughter who passed away three years ago."

They described the picture as irreplaceable and made a heartfelt appeal for the return of the card, stressing that even if the photos have been deleted, they can be recovered.

Anyone with information that can lead to the recovery of the card of the apprehension of the suspect, can contact Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 932 7600.

