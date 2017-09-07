Victim of Offaly shooting released from hospital

A young man who was shot in the legs in a field in Offaly last week has been released from hospital.

The 21-year-old was walking with another man when shots were fired at them from some distance.

One of the men suffered gunshot wounds to the legs in a field on the Clara Road on the outskirts of Tullamore at around 10pm on August 30.

Gardaí have informed us that investigations are ongoing but no arrests have been made to date.

Anyone with information can contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600.

