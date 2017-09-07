Cash stolen from parked cars in Offaly

Gardaí in Tullamore are investigating after a spate of thefts from parked cars in the town on Wednesday morning, September 6.

Substantial sums of cash were taken from two vehicles in the Cloncollig shopping areas of Tullamore.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and urging people not to leave cash of valuables in parked cars.

Anyone with information can contact Tullamore Garda Station on 0579327600.

