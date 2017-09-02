A mixed bag on the weather front this weekend in Offaly

The weather forecast for the weekend for Offaly is mixed to say the least with temperatures of 22 degrees predicted tomorrow as well as spells of potentially heavy rain.

Today will remain overcast with temperatures reaching 18 degrees but showers, some prolonged, are expected to roll across the county later this afternoon. There will be further rain overnight with temperatures staying in double digits.

The rain is expected to clear tomorrow morning with temperatures reaching 22 degrees however there could be showers throughout the day.

A Status Orange rainfall warning is in place for Cork, Kerry and Waterford for today with rainfall totals of 30-40mm expected.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.