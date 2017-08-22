Site move for Edenderry school gets green light

It appears that the moving of Oaklands Community College from the St. Mary's Road area in Edenderry to the disused Downshire hotel site adjacent to Dunne Stores has cleared the final hurdle.

The Cathaoirleach of Edenderry Municipal Council, Cllr Noel Bourke, has told us that he was informed on Tuesday by Barry Cowen TD that the Department of Education has given approval for a brand new school to be built for Oaklands Community College.

"The site incorporates the location where the partly built hotel is and an adjoining site totalling in all approximately 13 acres," Cllr Bourke said.

He added that it is planned to provide a modern facility for Oaklands College. Cllr Bourke said that as Chairman of the Board of Management of Oaklands he is delighted at the news which he has just got and wishes to thank Barry Cowen TD for his help in this matter.

"Oaklands College has risen to great heights since the present Principal Gerry Connolly took over nine years ago with the student numbers increasing from 250 at that time to approximately 770 when the new school year starts at the end of this month," Bourke commented.

He went on to say that he wishes to compliment Mr Connolly and his great staff for the work they have been doing and for the excellent examination results they have been getting.

Cllr Bourke said that the Board of Management has been working hard with Mr Gerry Connolly for this development and now that the decision by the Department of Education has been made, "it heralds a very positive and very welcome development for the Edenderry area."

"I again wish to thank Barry Cowen TD for his help in this matter and I look forward to work on the design of the new school getting underway immediately and for the planning permission process commencing without delay," Bourke continued.

