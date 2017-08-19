Man arrested after Edenderry drugs seizure

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Man arrested after Edenderry drugs seizure

Man arrested after Edenderry drugs seizure

A man in his 30s has been arrested after gardaí made a substantial drugs seizure during an operation in Edenderry.

Detectives and members of the Laois/Offaly Drugs Unit carried out planned searches in the town on Friday, August 18. 

During the searches, €8,000 worth of weed or cannabis was seized and a man was arrested and brought to Tullamore Garda Station. 

The man was later released as a file is being prepared for the DPP. 

______________________________________________________________________________________________________
If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.