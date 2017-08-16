A&E overcrowding persists at Tullamore Hospital
Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore
The latest trolley watch figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has revealed that there are currently 27 patients waiting on A&E trolleys or on already full wards at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.
A total of 20 people are on trolleys today, compared to 22 yesterday. A further 7 are on already full wards awaiting a bed.
Across the border in Portlaoise Hospital, 25 patients are on trolleys, while there are just 3 in Mullingar, although the Westmeath hospital does have a further 9 patients waiting in already full wards.
University Hospital Limerick remains the most overcrowded in the country with a staggering 46 people awaiting a proper bed.
Nationally today, August 16, 384 patients are waiting on a proper bed.
