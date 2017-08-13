UPDATE: Minor injuries after late night Edenderry crash

Gardaí have confirmed that they attended the scene of a "minor collision" on JKL Street, Edenderry on Saturday night, August 12.

Ambulance personnel were also called into action after the incident close to Byrne's Pub in the town at 9:20pm, a busy time for Saturday night revellers.

It was earlier reported that a pedestrian was injured on the road, having been involved in the collision, but the Gardaí have now confirmed to the Offaly Express that there were "no serious injuries reported."

Late night traffic, although light, was affected for a short time.

Anyone who may have information about the accident can contact Edenderry Garda Station at 046-9731290.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

