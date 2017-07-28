RESULT: The winner in our search for Offaly's Best Coffee is...

Following almost a week of voting, thousands of Offaly Express readers have voted to crown a winner in the search for 'Offaly's Best Coffee.'

Earlier this week, your votes were counted to compile a Top 10, and since then the finalists have battled it out to take the accolade.

Three contenders raced to the top of the list and they were Warehouse Coffee, Chocolate Brown in Tullamore and Black Forest in Edenderry.

Voting closed at 2.30pm on Friday, and the winner is Warehouse Coffee, an independent barista operating every week at the Tullamore Food Fayre, with 31% of the final vote.

Warehouse is run by Mark Smith and boasts the fact that it serves 'the only specialty coffee in Offaly, all Irish roasted.'

Chocolate Brown was beaten into second place on 26%, while Black Forest in Edenderry came third on 20%.

Mark Smith and Warehouse Coffee will now receive a framed Offaly Express certificate stating that he indeed does serve the finest cup of coffee in the Faithful county.

