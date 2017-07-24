20 patients without a proper bed at Tullamore Hospital

The latest figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show that 20 patients are currently waiting on trolleys or in already full wards for a bed at the A&E department at Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

The daily ward watch statistics show that 13 patients are on trolleys at Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, with a further seven in already full wards.

18 people are in a similar predicament at Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Figures for Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise suggest there are nine patients waiting on trolleys or full wards.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded A&E department today with 36 patients waiting for a bed, 17 of whom are on trolleys.

In total, 281 people are awaiting a proper bed on trolleys or already full wards at the nation's hospitals.

