Increase in numbers waiting on beds at Tullamore A&E

The latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Association (INMO) Trolley Watch figures show that A&E overcrowding has surged once more at Tullamore Hospital after easing recently.

The INMO figures suggest that 15 patients are waiting on trolleys or in already full wards at the hospital. 12 of those are waiting on trolleys.

SEE ALSO: Hospitals hit with record overcrowding in first six months of 2017

Across the border in Laois, there are also 15 patients in a similar situation on trolleys or in full wards awaiting beds in Portlaoise Hospital, according to the figures released today.

In Mullingar Hospital, 18 patients are on trolleys or in already full wards, ringing the total number of patients without a bed at A&E departments in the midlands to 48.

The highest individual numbers recorded nationwide were in Cork University Hospital where 34 people are waiting on a bed, 21 of whom are on trolleys.

Nationally, according to the INMO figures, 365 patients are waiting for a proper bed at the country's hospitals.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.