Man due in court after criminal damage rampage in Edenderry

A 20-year-old man is set to appear at Tullamore District Court on Wednesday, charged in connection with a criminal damage spree in Edenderry on Tuesday morning.

The man first attacked the Garda Station in the North Offaly town, breaking the door and most of the downstairs windows before moving on to Sweeney's Filling Station, where he caused more damage.

Finally, he crossed the road and gained entry to Oaklands Community College, where he set a fire inside and caused considerable smoke damage to the building.

Gardaí acted quickly to quell the spread of the fire before Fire Services arrived on the scene.

The man was arrested at the school and brought to Tullamore Garda Station. He is due at Tullamore District Court at 11am on Wednesday morning, July 5, the Gardaí confirmed to the Offaly Express.

