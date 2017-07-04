Offaly man elected mayor of British borough

An Offaly man has been elected as the Mayor of Crawley, a Borough in West Sussex, England.

Brian Quinn, who is originally from Durrow, Co. Offaly is a long-serving councillor of Crawley council having moved there as a twenty-year-old. Brian became a councillor in 1995 and was elected Mayor for the first time in 2003-2004.

Brian is also a West Sussex County Councillor, and he was elected as Mayor of Crawley for a second time in May this year.

Pictured at the Irish Embassy recently on the occasion of the 21st Anniversary of Crawley Irish Festival is L to R John Nolan (Chair and main organiser of Crawley Irish Festival) with Durrow born and current Mayor of Crawley Councillor Brian Quinn, Ambassador Mulhall and local MP Henry Smith.

Brian is very proud to be an Irishman in Crawley and is very well known and respected over the town. He has been a great supporter of the Crawley Celtic and Irish Cultural Society over the last 21 years.

