Man and woman hospitalised after vicious Offaly assault

Gardaí in Edenderry are investigating a serious assault incident at JKL street in the town on Tuesday, June 20.

It is alleged a man and a woman were set upon by one attacker carrying a weapon, believed to have been an iron bar, just after midnight on June 20.

The man and woman, both aged in their 30s, were brought to Tullamore Hospital where they received medical attention and were later released.

Gardaí confirmed to the Offaly Express that no arrests have been made to date, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Edenderry Garda Station at 04697-31290.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.