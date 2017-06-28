Tullamore starts GoFundMe campaign to replace burnt jerseys

Tullamore Ladies Football have launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money in order to replace jerseys for their underage teams after a callous act of vandalism at their club this week.

The club expressed its disgust at "a despicable act" after jerseys belonging to their underage players were stolen and later burned.

SEE ALSO: Gardaí alerted as club jerseys stolen and burnt in Offaly

"The U12 girls were in an C Shield County Final on Sunday and prior to the game it was discovered their jerseys, and a new complete set of jerseys for the U8 team, recently generously sponsored by Lir Fire Protection, were missing from O’Brien Park," the club said.

That meant the team had to scramble to secure different jerseys at the last minute, and then on Monday evening, the U6, U8 and U10 teams played challenge games and had no club jerseys to wear.

Now, Tullamore Ladies are springing into action to raise money for their young clubmates. They have set up a GoFundMe page where people are being urged to donate anything they can to help replace the jerseys.

You can donate by clicking here.

It's now hoped CCTV footage may help solve the mystery and both Offaly Ladies Football and Tullamore Ladies Football have urged anyone with information about this crime to contact local Gardaí at Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 932 7600.

