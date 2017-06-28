Gardaí appeal for information to trace missing Offaly teenager

Gardaí are seeking the wish public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old girl who is missing from her home in Tullamore.

Claudia Stoica is missing from her home at Carrig Clune, Tullamore, and was last seen today, June 28 in the Store Street area of Dublin which is near Busáras in the city.

She is described as being 5ft 7 inches tall, of slim build with blonde/brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a long black jacket, black jeans, black boots and a wine coloured top.

Gardaí have concerns for Claudia’s well-being and ask that anyone who has seen Claudia or who can assist in locating her to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01-6668000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

