Offaly TD says government need to act on healthcare

Speaking recently in the Dail, Sinn Féin TD for Offaly and North Tipperary, Carol Nolan has said that the Committee Report on the Future of Healthcare provides a good starting point to address the health crisis but that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael need to show commitment to deliver universal healthcare.

“I am convinced that a Sinn Féin led government is the only one that will truly deliver the type of health system that the citizens of this state so badly need and want," she said.

“Our policy proposals, outlined in our plan for Universal Healthcare include the recruitment of an additional 6,600 frontline staff, roll out free prescriptions and investment in the ambulance service."

“We would support older people through increases in home help hours, respite hours and providing additional nursing home beds and implement universal healthcare and deal with the Trolley crisis," she insisted.

“However, we recognise that this report does provide a good starting point in addressing the crisis in our health service. It is a crisis that the people of my constituency know only too well – the waiting times for treatment at Tullamore hospital is unacceptable," she said.

“It is shocking that the emergency protocol was activated in the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore 230 times in 2016 – this was the third highest in the state, while key posts remain vacant and frontline staff struggle to cope with the sheer scale of the crisis they are faced with."

“The health service in Offaly just like the rest of the state, is a shambles. This report is only worthwhile if it is implemented."

“I hope, rather than believe, that both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are serious about implementing the recommendations of this report and I urge both parties to commit to the full implementation of this report without delay,” Nolan concluded.

