Offaly property hits the market for a cool €2 million

Ashmount House at Cloneygowan, Co Offaly is among the most expensive properties to come on the market in the country this summer. The 171 acre house and land can be bought in separate lots or in its entirety at auction with a guide price of €2 million.

The property is located about 19km from Tullamore and 6km from Portarlington, and is a stone's throw from the sleepy village of Cloneygowan. The holding includes the house and yard, while the land is comprised of tillage, grazing, forestry and Christmas trees.

The house and yard sit on 40 acres situated south of the railway line with 125 acres to the north and a smaller parcel of around 6 acres separated from the rest of the property.

The stunning country home was built around 1850, and is a three-bay, two-storey construction covering 2,583 sq. feet.

The accommodation includes an entrance hall, drawing room, dining room, and a kitchen with a Stanley range and built-in presses.

Upstairs houses two bathrooms and five generously proportioned bedrooms. The charming property maintains many of the original Georgian features such as ornate plasterwork and timber floors, with the exterior wrapped in luscious greenery.



There is a traditional yard attached with a number of stores and sheds including a lofted workshop. The farmyard is accessed by its own entrance and includes a range of modern and older buildings.

There is also a range of cattle handling facilities along with a silage slab and a four-span hayshed with a lean-to.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.