Offaly woman stars in national ad campaign

Local woman, Lauren Pidgeon from Tullamore, Co. Offaly, has made her on-screen debut this month in a new campaign from car insurance brand its4women.ie. Following an open casting call, featured here on www.offalyexpress.ie, the TV ad is airing on RTE One and sees Lauren share her experiences and insights into what it means to look for and find the perfect partner.

Lauren beat off competition from over 300 hundred applicants after a national search by its4women.ie to find everyday women, from all walks of life and all parts of the country for the fresh, fun and feel-good campaign.

24-year-old Lauren has always lived by the motto that if you enjoy what you do, then everything else will follow. After graduating with a Performing Arts degree ten months ago, Lauren has gone on to establish her own successful drama company, the Little Theatre School of Drama. The business was created through her frustration at the school curriculum that currently doesn’t offer children the chance to study her beloved drama.

Mum to a young son, Noel, who she raises with her ‘perfect partner’ boyfriend of six years, Lauren is about to undertake a Masters in Drama Therapy. Her goal is to gain the qualifications that will enable her to teach her 75 pupils ways to use drama to help reduce anxiety, something Lauren has experienced in her own life.

Working with its4women.ie and finding small screen stardom has been an exciting experience for Lauren who commented: “I jumped at the opportunity to be part of the its4women.ie advertising campaign when I saw how the company was recruiting customers to get involved. I think there’s something really authentic about casting real Irish women in an ad that’s targeted at genuine Irish females.”

The ‘Perfect Partner’ campaign aims to bolster the brand’s support of women in Ireland with a programme of content dedicated to females across the country.

Gary McClarty, Managing Director at MCL Insurance Services, operators of its4women.ie said: "As the its4women.ie brand continues to grow and evolve, we are keen to generate content that is relevant and relatable to females in Ireland. Lauren is the perfect fit for our ‘Perfect Partner’ campaign and we are honoured to have her and the rest of the cast from across the country representing our brand on the big-screen."

“This campaign is particularly exciting for us as it focuses on real stories from real women and is extremely effective in communicating our brand values. At its4women.ie we have always put the needs of Ireland’s female drivers first and this is an extension of that. The finished ad is fun, fresh and authentic - just like its4women.ie," he continued.

The campaign will be rolled-out across TV, cinema, outdoor and online over the next two years. Watch Lauren’s on-screen debut in the new Perfect Partner TV ad below.

To find out more about how its4women.ie is supporting female talent visit www.its4women.ie. To join in the conversation follow @its4women_ie on Twitter, @its4women.ie on Facebook and @its4women_ie on Instagram or search #its4women.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.