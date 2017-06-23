Gardaí investigating roadside robbery in Offaly

Gardaí are currently investigating after a blatant daylight robbery incident at a roadside in Co. Offaly.

The theft took place in Cloneygowan between 5pm on Tuesday, June 20, and 2pm on Wednesday, June 21.

A road paving machine and a large hose reel worth a considerable sum of money were stolen in the incident.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who might have witnessed suspicious individuals or activity in the area to contact Portlaoise Gardaí on 057 867 4100.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.