Drugs seized at midlands Garda checkpoint

Cannabis herb and plant, valued at €5,000, was seized by Gardaí at a checkpoint on the M7 near Borris-in-Ossory on Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle, which was travelling southbound, was stopped on the road at 1.15pm.

The driver, a man from Kildare in his mid-30s, is currently being questioned at Portlaoise Garda Station.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.