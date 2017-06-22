Offaly country singer scores chart success

Offaly Leaving Certificate student Alex Roe woke up this morning, June 22, to the news that his debut single, a beautiful original song from the pen of Chris Kavanagh called 'All I Need Is You', had soared to the #1 spot on the iTunes Irish Country chart. The young singer, from Clara in Offaly, who has just about put the stress of exams behind him, was understandably ecstatic at the news.

"I know it's what everybody says, but this really is a dream come true for me. There's no better way to describe it," the teenager said.

"To see my song above tracks from Nathan Carter, who's one of my big inspirations, is probably a feeling that won't be matched for a long time. It's great to have reached #1, no matter how long it lasts. There's so many great singers out there that the competition is always fierce, and things can change quickly," he continued.

"But what's most important to me, is that people enjoy the song. It's all about the music. They seem to be enjoying it so far anyway, so hopefully that will continue for a little while!"

The midlands is certainly alive with music talent these days, and some of Alex's fellow country singers were quick to send their congratulations his way, with John Molloy, Colin Kenny, Ger Long, and Sabrina Fallon, as well as Joe Wynne, all wishing him well on his Facebook page this morning.

Alex will be performing before Derek Ryan takes to the stage at the Canal Quarter Festival in Tullamore on August 17.

Visit Alex's Facebook page for the link to purchase his first #1 single, 'All I Need Is You.'

