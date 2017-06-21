Man arrested over 2016 Offaly drugs find

A man was arrested in recent weeks in relation to a 2016 drugs haul in Co. Offaly.

The Gardaí have confirmed to the Offaly Express that a man was apprehended and detained at Birr Garda Station for questioning on June 9 of this year.

The arrest relates to a Garda operation in which €17,000 worth of drugs, including cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy was discovered on waste ground in Birr in June 2016.

The investigation centred on the sale and supply of drugs in the area and the probe has continued in the 12 months since.

The man arrested on June 9 was questioned and later released without charge, but the investigation is ongoing, according to the Gardaí.

