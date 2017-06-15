Offaly Tesco store targeted in overnight raid

Gardaí in Edenderry are investigating after the Tesco store in the town was raided in an overnight robbery. The incident happened at around 2.30am this morning, Thursday, June 15, when three to four men broke into the supermarket.

A quantity of cash was stolen from an ATM machine inside the store, Gardaí confirmed to the Offaly Express this afternoon.

They were alerted to the break-in just before 3am when a staff member arrived to work and discovered that someone had gained entry to the outlet.

The Gardaí also told the Offaly Express that the thieves used an unusual decoy to ward off unwanted attention. They put down 'Road Flooded' signs at the Dublin Road, between the Tesco roundabout and the store itself, which is set in off the road.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Dublin Road/Tesco area of Edenderry between the hours of 1am and 3am.

People can contact Edenderry Garda Station at 04697-31290.

