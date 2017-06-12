Offaly student wins prestigious academic award

An Offaly teenager has picked up a prestigious academic award for his linguistic skills, honed at the recently rescued Cistercian College in Roscrea.

The college close to the Offaly/Tipperary border regularly ranks among the Top 10 schools in Ireland for Academic results and there was an Offaly student on the college’s list of academic award winners this year.

David McEvoy from Daingean picked up the prize for French.

Cistercian College recently announced that enrolments are now being accepted for day-boarders and 5-day boarders as well as their traditional 7-day boarding offering. This move will mean that the opportunity to attend a school that excels in music and sport as well as academics will now be available to more and more students.

The college has also announced a series of scholarships for excellence in academics, rugby, hurling and music. Details and application forms are available at www.ccr.ie.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

