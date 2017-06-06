Gardaí seek information after Offaly takeaway burglary

Offaly Gardaí are appealing for information after a burglary at a business premises on Friday last, June 2, Midlands 103 has reported.

A Chinese takeaway on Church Street in Ferbane was broken into between 10:45am and 2:30pm on the day and €120 in cash was taken during the raid.

Those who may have spotted anything suspicious in the town is being asked to contact Ferbane Gardaí on 09064 54302.

