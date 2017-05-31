Funding secured to build new houses in Offaly

The Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Simon Coveney TD has today announced that approval has been granted for Offaly County Council to develop seven new houses on the Circular Road in Daingean.

€1,337,262 has been allocated to the development and work to construct the new homes will now commence.

Offaly/North Tipperary TD and Minister of State for Health Promotion, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has today welcomed the announcement.

“I am delighted to secure confirmation from the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Simon Coveney TD that Stage 1 approval of €1,337,262 has been granted to Offaly County Council to construct seven houses in Daingean Town. The funding has been awarded under the Local Authority Housing Construction Programme under the Rebuilding Ireland plan," she explained.

“The addition of seven new 3-bedroom houses for Daingean is a very welcome development. This funding demonstrates the Government’s commitment to the delivery of social housing in County Offaly and will provide modern comfortable homes for seven families in Offaly," Corcoran Kennedy added.

“I would like to commend Offaly County Council for bringing this latest project to this stage and I look forward to seeing construction commence on the site in Daingean," she concluded.

