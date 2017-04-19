36 jobs to go with the closure of Offaly company

An industrial cleaning services factory based at the Syngefield Industrial Estate in Birr, Co. Offaly is set to close with the loss of 36 jobs.

The news comes after a 30-day consultation with staff, during which a decision was made to close the Nanoclean facility there, RTE have reported.

According to a company spokesperson, the business is currently now involved in an industrial relations process to establish redundancy terms.

Fears have been mounting for the Nanoclean factory since November 2016, and at that time, it was was reported 14 workers had been temporarily laid-off with the remainder being restricted to part-time work.

In February a further seven employees were also temporarily laid-off. In a statement, management have now said "the increasing demands of the industry have brought into question the ongoing viability of the plant."

Nanoclean launders garments for the pharmaceutical industry and is run by UK company Berendsen and has been in Birr for 20 years.

According to the Berendsen website the company has its Irish headquarters in Dún Laoghaire along with facilities in Stillorgan in Dublin, Roscommon, Limerick and Millfield amd Glanmire in Cork.