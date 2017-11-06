Peter Brady returns as manager of Edenderry's senior footballers

Edenderry and Offaly legend Peter Brady is returning to the role of Edenderry Senior Football manager for 2018, the club has announced.

Peter led the team to their two most recent county successes in 2011 and 2015. The 2011 success saw Brady field ten players aged 23 or younger as they overcame Clara, ending a ten year wait for county glory.

Brady himself has five senior county titles to his name with Edenderry as a player, as well as an intercounty Leinster title from 1997 during his spell with the county's footballers.

The Edenderry shop owner had spent a short time in charge of Laois side O'Dempsey's, leading them to a number of wins, but ultimately his had been welcomed back home for next season.

Edenderry's fortunes have taken a turn since Brady's departure as senior boss and they limped out of this year's championship at the quarter-final stage having scraped through the round robin phase.

Brady is currently putting his back room team together and this will be announced at a later date.

