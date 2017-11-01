WATCH: Offaly's homecoming celebrations after 1985 All-Ireland victory

The newly released RTE News Archives have thrown up a gem of a video from Offaly 1985 All-Ireland Hurling Final celebrations in Tullamore.

Click here to watch the video in all its glory, including Des Cahill chatting with a very confused American tourist who declared, "these people are crazy."

Offaly had beaten Galway in 1985 to secure their second ever All-Ireland title.

The highlights of the video include no-nonsense centre-back Pat Delaney singing the Offaly Rover, and well, the whole of Tullamore singing it as well!

