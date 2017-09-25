Offaly Camogie all set for biggest weekend of the year

Offaly Camogie is getting set for their biggest weekend of the year as the Junior and Senior HQPhysio.com county finals will take place on Saturday, September 30 in Birr.

Lusmagh/Drumcullen and Kilcormac Killoughey will contest the Junior Final which will take place at 2.30pm. St. Rynaghs V Shinrone contest the Senior Final which will take place at 4.30pm.

We will have a look ahead to these finals on www.offalyexpress.ie later this week.

Results

O'Meara's Sliotars U-16 B semi-finals

St.Sinchills/Kinnitty 7-4 St Cillians 5-5, Tullamore 4-5, Naomh Brid 0-06.

O'Meara's Sliotars U-16 A semi-finals

Shinrone 2-7 Lusmagh/Drumcullen 4-13, KK 2-13 Birr 2-05.

Coaching Courses

Offaly Camogie are arranging the following coaching courses:

Foundation Level Coaching Course: 21st October 2017 in Kilcormac GAA Grounds.The Foundation course costs €20 per person and is limited to 24 places.

Level 1 Coaching Course: 3rd/4th and 11th November 2017 in Kilcormac GAA Grounds.

The Level 1 course costs €60 per person and is limited to 20 places.Places will be allocated on a first come first served basis.Please submit names asap to Mairead by emailing secretary.offaly@camogie.ie and payment must be submitted to the County board at least 10 days before the course start date.

Faithful Fields: ‪Congratulations to all involved on a wonderful launch of the fantastic facility of Faithful fields. Players already looking forward to training‬ in 2018. Over 900 kids took part in mini-games which included camogie clubs. Thanks to Lisa Flathery of the LGFA for use of equipment.



