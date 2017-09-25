All this week's Offaly GAA Fixtures

There are six finals down for decision this week

Offaly GAA

Offaly GAA Fixtures

Friday

Tullamore Court Hotel Minor A Football Championship Quarter Finals

(Extra Time must be played)

St Broughan’s v St Manchan Gaels Croghan 8pm Fergal Smyth
Ferbane/Belmont v St Vincent’s Geashill 8pm Fintan Pierce

Saturday

Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Relegation Final

(Extra Time must be played)

Ballyskenagh/Killavilla v Clodiagh Gaels Kilcormac 4.30pm Simon Whelahan

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Semi Finals

Crinkle v Belmont Lusmagh 4.30pm Kieran Pat Kelly
Ballinamere v Kinnitty Rath 4.30pm Shane Guinan

Molloy Environmental Systems Minor B Hurling Competition Semi Finals

(Extra Time must be played)

Edenderry v Tullamore Killurin 2pm Joey Deehan
Clara v CRC Gaels Kinnitty 2pm Tony Carroll

Buggy Coaches Division 1 Football League Semi Final

(Extra Time must be played)

Edenderry v Ferbane Clara 5pm Brian Gavin

Bridge House Hotel U16A Hurling Final

(Extra Time must be played)

Shinrone v Kilcormac/Killoughey Banagher 12.30pm Brian Gavin

Bridge House Hotel U16B Hurling Final

(Extra Time must be played)

Drumcullen/Seir Kieran v Shamrocks Banagher 11am Declan Cooke

Sunday

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Final

Kilcormac/Killoughey v St Rynagh’s BNM OCP 3.45pm Richie Fitzsimons. Linesmen: Tony Carroll & Brian Gavin

Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Final

Ballinamere v Brosna Gaels BNM OCP 2pm Kieran Dooley Linesmen: Shane Guinan & Adam Kinahan

Division 4 Hurling League Final

(Extra Time must be played)

Clodiagh Gaels v Carrig & Riverstown Kinnitty 11am Ger Connors

Bridge House Hotel U16A Football Final

(Extra Time must be played)

Ferbane/Belmont v Tullamore Tubber 11.30am Marius Stones