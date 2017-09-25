All this week's Offaly GAA Fixtures
There are six finals down for decision this week
Friday
Tullamore Court Hotel Minor A Football Championship Quarter Finals
(Extra Time must be played)
St Broughan’s v St Manchan Gaels Croghan 8pm Fergal Smyth
Ferbane/Belmont v St Vincent’s Geashill 8pm Fintan Pierce
Saturday
Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Relegation Final
(Extra Time must be played)
Ballyskenagh/Killavilla v Clodiagh Gaels Kilcormac 4.30pm Simon Whelahan
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Semi Finals
Crinkle v Belmont Lusmagh 4.30pm Kieran Pat Kelly
Ballinamere v Kinnitty Rath 4.30pm Shane Guinan
Molloy Environmental Systems Minor B Hurling Competition Semi Finals
(Extra Time must be played)
Edenderry v Tullamore Killurin 2pm Joey Deehan
Clara v CRC Gaels Kinnitty 2pm Tony Carroll
Buggy Coaches Division 1 Football League Semi Final
(Extra Time must be played)
Edenderry v Ferbane Clara 5pm Brian Gavin
Bridge House Hotel U16A Hurling Final
(Extra Time must be played)
Shinrone v Kilcormac/Killoughey Banagher 12.30pm Brian Gavin
Bridge House Hotel U16B Hurling Final
(Extra Time must be played)
Drumcullen/Seir Kieran v Shamrocks Banagher 11am Declan Cooke
Sunday
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Final
Kilcormac/Killoughey v St Rynagh’s BNM OCP 3.45pm Richie Fitzsimons. Linesmen: Tony Carroll & Brian Gavin
Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Final
Ballinamere v Brosna Gaels BNM OCP 2pm Kieran Dooley Linesmen: Shane Guinan & Adam Kinahan
Division 4 Hurling League Final
(Extra Time must be played)
Clodiagh Gaels v Carrig & Riverstown Kinnitty 11am Ger Connors
Bridge House Hotel U16A Football Final
(Extra Time must be played)
Ferbane/Belmont v Tullamore Tubber 11.30am Marius Stones
