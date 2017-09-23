All the weekend's Offaly GAA Fixtures
The lines ups for the top football finals should be decided by Sunday evening
Offaly GAA Fixtures
SATURDAY
U-14A Football Championship Final
St Broughan's v St Manchan's Gaels; O Brien Park 12:45pm; Ref Adam Kinahan
Senior B Football Championship Semi Final
Bracknagh v TubberDurrow 4:00pm; Referee: Eamon O Connor
Durrow v Na Seamróga Geashill 6:30pm Referee: David Walsh
SUNDAY
Division 3 Hurling League Knockout Semi Final
Crinkle v Clodiagh Gaels; Crinkle 11am; Referee: Shane Guinan
Senior A Football Championship Semi Final
Ferbane v Clara Bord Na Mona O Connor Park, 2:30pm Referee: Fergal Smyth
Rhode v Pairc de Grás/Gracefield; Bord Na Mona O Connor Park, 4pm Referee: Fintan Pierce
