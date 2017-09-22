Key Offaly football semi-finals moved out of O'Connor Park

Offaly GAA have announced that the Offaly Senior B Championship semi-finals fixed for Bord na Mona O'Connor Park this weekend will not now be played at the Tullamore venue.

Citing adverse weather conditions, they announced that the game between Bracknagh and Tubber will now have a 4pm throw-in down the road in Durrow on Saturday.

The second semi-final between Shamrocks and Durrow will now take place under light in Geashill, throwing in at 7pm on Saturday evening.

Weather conditions were cited as the reasoning for the change of venue in both cases.

