Today's Offaly GAA Results

The semi-final line ups have been decided for the Senior A and Senior B Football Championships

The final four has been decided in the Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Senior A Football Championship.

Gracefield overcame Tullamore team 2-8 to 0-8 while Clara accounted for Edenderry by 1-11 to 0-9.

The semi-finals will see Clara take on Ferbane while Rhode will take on Gracefield.

In the Senior B Football Championship, Bracknagh overcame Walsh Island in a dramatic finish by 2-13 to 3-8

The semi-final sees Shamrocks take on Durrow and Tubber will face Bracknagh.

Senior A Football Championship Quarter-Finals
Gracefield 2-8 Tullamore 0-8
Clara 1-11 Edenderry 0-9

Senior B Football Championship Quarter-Final
Bracknagh 2-13 Walsh Island 3-8

Intermediate Football Final
Erin Rovers 2-12 Ferbane 1-10

Division 1 Hurling League Semi Final
Kinnitty 1-14 1-15 Seir Kieran