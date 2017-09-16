Today's Offaly GAA Results
The semi-final line ups have been decided for the Senior A and Senior B Football Championships
The final four has been decided in the Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Senior A Football Championship.
Gracefield overcame Tullamore team 2-8 to 0-8 while Clara accounted for Edenderry by 1-11 to 0-9.
The semi-finals will see Clara take on Ferbane while Rhode will take on Gracefield.
In the Senior B Football Championship, Bracknagh overcame Walsh Island in a dramatic finish by 2-13 to 3-8
The semi-final sees Shamrocks take on Durrow and Tubber will face Bracknagh.
Senior A Football Championship Quarter-Finals
Gracefield 2-8 Tullamore 0-8
Clara 1-11 Edenderry 0-9
Senior B Football Championship Quarter-Final
Bracknagh 2-13 Walsh Island 3-8
Intermediate Football Final
Erin Rovers 2-12 Ferbane 1-10
Division 1 Hurling League Semi Final
Kinnitty 1-14 1-15 Seir Kieran
