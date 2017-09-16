Today's Offaly GAA Results

The final four has been decided in the Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Senior A Football Championship.

Gracefield overcame Tullamore team 2-8 to 0-8 while Clara accounted for Edenderry by 1-11 to 0-9.

The semi-finals will see Clara take on Ferbane while Rhode will take on Gracefield.

In the Senior B Football Championship, Bracknagh overcame Walsh Island in a dramatic finish by 2-13 to 3-8

The semi-final sees Shamrocks take on Durrow and Tubber will face Bracknagh.

Senior A Football Championship Quarter-Finals

Gracefield 2-8 Tullamore 0-8

Clara 1-11 Edenderry 0-9

Senior B Football Championship Quarter-Final

Bracknagh 2-13 Walsh Island 3-8

Intermediate Football Final

Erin Rovers 2-12 Ferbane 1-10

Division 1 Hurling League Semi Final

Kinnitty 1-14 1-15 Seir Kieran