Edenderry GAA Club Notes (September 4)

Planning has been granted for our development and works has commenced on our site as everyone is well aware our new pitches have really taken shape over the summer months and look great. We are very keen to get our teams onto the pitches and use them in anger. Our grounds men led by Pat Cullen are doing a remarkable job in keeping the pitches in tip top condition.

In the coming weeks some key infrastructure will be installed;

4 sets of goals posts to be installed

4 ball stopper nets to be erected behind each goal

4 Dugouts

Pitch side fencing around pitches

Walking path surrounding pitches and site perimeter

New entrance wall & gates

Boundary fencing around perimeter

Parking layout & surface dressing

Ducting for future floodlighting

Service connections; electric, water & sewerage

Temporary dressing rooms installed.

Other elements such as the permanent dressing room building, floodlights & ball wall will be delivered in later phases.

This is an exciting phase and the site will really begin to take its final shape in the coming weeks. We are looking forward to hosting an open day for members supporters and Donor Wall members very soon.

Offaly senior Ladies Championship final

Edenderry V Naomh Ciaran

Hard luck to the Edenderry senior girls team who were defeated in the county final on Saturday last by Naomh Ciaran after a closely fought battle on a scoreline of 1-10 to 1-8. Playing with a strong wind, the Edenderry girls were much the better team in the first half playing wonderful football and notching up excellent scores, in particular from ex county player Kym Furey and Angela Brady. Despite their dominance the lead at half time was a mere two points 0-6 to 0-4 which left plenty of work to do in the second half. Naomh Ciaran, who were going for a three in a row of Offaly championships and who are also current Leinster junior title holders, stepped up the pace in the second half and began to play some very effective attacking football led by county star Roisin Egan. What seemed like the killer blow came in the 18th minute when under 16 starlet Kate Kenny slipped through the Edenderry defence and shot to the top of Aoife O'Neill's net to leave Naomh Ciaran in the driving seat. However, Edenderry refused to lie down and showing great resilience fought their way back into the game. Sinead Taylor, a very effective second half substitute, scored a point and this was closely followed by another from a free from Kym. With just 3 minutes left Angela Brady then rattled the Naomh Ciaran net after picking up a loose ball in the square and this meant it was game on with just 1 point between the teams. However try as they might, the girls could not find the equaliser and Naomh Ciaran got the final score with the last kick of the game ensuring a 2 point victory. The girls have made huge progress this year and to be so close to toppling the champions was a fantastic achievement and with such a young squad there is no doubt their day will come in the not too distant future. Huge well done to all the girls and indeed the management team of Greg Farrelly, Alan Ennis, Ciaran Farrell and Eoghan Dunne who left no stone unturned in their quest for glory, all at Edenderry GAA are proud of their efforts throughout 2017.

Team: Aoife O'Neill, Ashley Farrelly, Orla Whelan, Kate Newman, Nicole Farrelly, Christine McDonnell, Riona Byrne, Niamh Brady, Sarah Cummins, Rebecca McDonnell, Eimear Lawless, Angela Brady, Ciara Brady, Kym Furey, Shauna Farrelly Subs used: Sinead Taylor for Ciara Brady



Golf Classic

We would like to thanks all the people who took part in our recent Golf Classic. In total 48 teams took part and enjoyed a great day of golf. A big thank you goes to all our sponsors, without their donations the event would have not happened. There are pictures of the Golf classic on our website for all to view.

U14 Ladies through to the County Final



Edenderry 4-12

Naomh Ciaran 5-5

The year of 2017 continued to keep giving to the Edenderry ladies GAA with the under 14 team reaching the county final following a pulsating battle against current rivals Naomh Ciaran. Played in a well prepared Ballycumber pitch this game had everything you would want in a top class game played by two great evenly matched footballing teams. Backboned by 5 of the girls who only last Saturday won the under 16 county title against the same opposition, Edenderry were slow to start and their opponents raced into a 5 point lead before the girls got into their stride. Goals by dynamo full forward Kellie Oglesby and a rocket by Ava Robinson left just 3 points between the teams at half time.

The girls were quick out of the traps after half time and surged ahead with another brilliant goal by Kellie and super points by midfielder Maria Doyle and Kiah Farrelly. However Naomh Ciaran were not giving up and after wonderful heroics by Sophie Leddin, including saving a penalty the opposition eventually scored a super goal to leave the sides were level with just 5 minutes left. It was from there on the Edenderry girls stepped up and points by Maria, Kellie and Katie Dunne left Edenderry ahead by 4 points at the final whistle on a scoreline of 4-12 to 5-5. The girls will now play hot favourites Shamrocks in the county final on Saturday, September 30. Well done to all the girls and management on their great victory



U12 Girls through to League final

Congratulations to our U12 Girls who defeated Balinamere - Durrow in the Semi-final of the League. The final will be played on September 10 against Naomh Ciaran.

Edenderry v Ferbane Senior Footfball Championship



Edenderry............1-13

Ferbane...............2-15



Edenderry lost their final group match against Ferbane on Friday night. Edenderry were down 2-10 to 0-04 in a disappointing first half, however they showed real spirit and scored 1-09 to Ferbane 0-04 points in the second half, however, despite a good second half display they were unable to get the result that would have seen them in a semi-final. They now meet Clara in the Quarter final

Team: Brian Quinlan, Alan Pender, David Hanlon, Sean Pender, Adam Mahon (0-1), David Brady, Mark Abbott, Richie Dalton (0-1), Oran Lawton, Jordan Hayes (0-1), Eoin Farrell, Ciaran Farrell, Aaron McDonnell (0-1), Ciaran Hurley (0-6, 5f), Cian Farrell (1-3).

Subs: Eoin Dunne for Ciaran Farrell, Keith McGuinness for Eoin Farrell, Stephen Guing for Jordan Hayes

Bingo and Lotto

Bingo as usual every Sunday night at 8pm in Clubhouse. Congratulations to Emer Murray, Clonbullogue who scooped the €1,000 on Sunday night last. Total Bingo prize money to be won on Sunday night is now in excess of €5,000. Bingo jackpot now stands at €3,200 in 45calls or less. Doors open at 6.30pm, ample supervised car parking. There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot at this week's draw. The numbers drawn were 8,10,12,17, bonus 11. Next week jackpot is €10,600

4 players matched 3 numbers and won €50 each. They were:

Maggie Glennon

Anne Brennan 417 Ticknevin

Mairead McNamee

Patricia O'Connell

Faithful Fields opening

Faithful Fields Family Open Day & Official Opening at 3pm, Saturday, September 23. Join Offaly GAA and hundreds of children and families from all over Offaly as we open the gates of our new Faithful Fields state of the art training facility.

Elvis Musical story "One Sweet Hour" is coming to Edenderry GAA

On Saturday, September 16, Edenderry GAA is proud to present "One Sweet Hour," an Elvis Musical Story, starring Edenderry's Own "Elvis" Greg Traynor and Irene Marshall. Doors open at 8pm, Tickets €15. Tickets can be purchased from Greg (086) 3821739, Irene (087) 9615726, Edenderry GAA Pro: (087) 2228664, or any GAA Committee member.

Registration Open for Mini All Ireland Leagues

Following a summer of practicing skills in training and at Go Games Blitzes across the country we are going to give every player an opportunity to play games in our own internal mixed teams Mini All-Ireland Blitz.

For U6, U8, U10 & U12 players we will provide a weekly game for 4-5 weeks (depending on numbers registered) commencing in September. The weekly games will lead to a finals day that will be hosted at our new pitches.

Please click on our website - its FREE - and its for existing players and also for new players if they wish to try it out. New players will have to pay membership in order to be covered by the club insurance.

Players will be allocated a team, either Dublin, Kerry, Tyrone, Offaly, Mayo, or Galway. They will be given a jersey for the duration of the Blitz.

We are also hoping that parents give a helping hand. Our existing coaches will manage teams but would love some assistance from the parents.

Register now and more details will follow on our Facebook page and website.

