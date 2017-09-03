All the weekend's Offaly GAA Results
Offaly GAA Results
Senior A Football Championship
Edenderry 1-13 2-15 Ferbane
St Rynagh's 0-5 2-15 Clara
Tullamore 1-12 2-12 Rhode
Gracefiled 0-10 0-9 Cappincur
Senior B Football Championship
Raheen 1-12 Shamrocks 1-9
Durrow 1-11 Tubber 0-12
Ballycumber 3-11 St. Brigid's 1-11
Walsh Island 4-7 Bracknagh 1-15
Ladies Football Senior Final
Naomh Ciaran 1-10 Edenderry 1-8
Ladies Football Intermediate Final
Naomh Molaoise 3-10 Tullamore 3-9
Junior C Football Final
Erin Rovers 1-10 1-11 St Rynagh's
Junior B Football Final
Ballyfore 1-9 1-7 Tubber
Intermediate Football Championship Semi Final
Shannonbridge 0-12 2-9 Ferbane
U-16A Hurling Championship Semi Finals
Ferbane/Belmont 2-7 5-15 Shinrone
Tullamore 1-9 2-17 Kilcormac-Killoughey
U-16B Hurling Competition Semi Finals
Ballinamere/Durrow 3-12 3-19 Na Seamróga
Clara 1-10 1-13 Drumcullen/Seir Kieran
