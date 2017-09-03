Line up decided for knockout stages of Offaly Senior B Football Championship
Despite both losing their final games to Durrow and Raheen respectively, Tubber and Shamrocks are straight through to the semi-finals of the Offaly Senior B Football Championship.
Ballycumber, Bracknagh, Walsh Island and Durrow are into the quarter-finals while Raheen and St Brigid's will feature in the Relegation Play Off.
Senior B Football Championship Round 7
Raheen 1-12 Shamrocks 1-9
Durrow 1-11 Tubber 0-12
Ballycumber 3-11 St. Brigid's 1-11
Walsh Island 4-7 Bracknagh 1-15
