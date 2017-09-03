Line up decided for knockout stages of Offaly Senior B Football Championship

Despite both losing their final games to Durrow and Raheen respectively, Tubber and Shamrocks are straight through to the semi-finals of the Offaly Senior B Football Championship.

Ballycumber, Bracknagh, Walsh Island and Durrow are into the quarter-finals while Raheen and St Brigid's will feature in the Relegation Play Off.

Senior B Football Championship Round 7

Raheen 1-12 Shamrocks 1-9

Durrow 1-11 Tubber 0-12

Ballycumber 3-11 St. Brigid's 1-11

Walsh Island 4-7 Bracknagh 1-15